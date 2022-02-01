Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a busy time for Army tankers at Fort Stewart.

“We are currently conducting a tank gunnery,” said Battalion Commander LTC George Morris.

Tank crews are working together to get certified.

“We’re asked to build lethal cohesive teams able to come at a drops notice for the nation, whenever called, and that’s what we’re doing out here,” said LTC Morris.

And of course, part of that training includes firing the tank.

“It is an inherently noisy profession, a noisy job,” said Chief Public Communications for Fort Stewart Kevin Larson.

Although they train on tanks nearly year-round, it’s likely you’ll hear it a little more this time of year.

“The reason that you can hear it right now, it’s been cold. Cold air carries the sound further,” Larson explains.

Naturally at night it’s typically colder, meaning those tank rounds are even easier to hear.

“We have to be able to fire in the morning, at night and in the evening whenever we’re called upon because, unfortunately, war is not a 9 to 5 job,” LTC Morris says.

Training at night to prepare them for different environments they may face during a combat situation.

So, yes, they know they haven’t been the quietest neighbors lately, but as temperatures increase the sound will likely decrease.

But until then you may have to deal with an occasional boom in the night, but just know it’s for a good cause, one they say they couldn’t achieve without you.

“Thank you for everything you do to support us while we train and maneuver to be ready to fight our nations wars,” said LTC Morris.

Of course, if you’re ever curious whether a loud noise or smoke or aircraft is coming out of Fort Stewart you can always check their Facebook page.

They say if it ever gets too much you can also file a complaint by calling Larson at 912-435-9879.

