Making tomato basil pasta with The Olde Pink House
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House just celebrated its 250th anniversary, and the iconic Savannah restaurant is still serving up all the classic Southern favorites in the heart of the Historic District.
The Olde Pink House’s executive chef, Vincent Burns, joined Morning Break to make one of their classic and most popular lunch dishes.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.