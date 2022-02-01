Sky Cams
Making tomato basil pasta with The Olde Pink House

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House just celebrated its 250th anniversary, and the iconic Savannah restaurant is still serving up all the classic Southern favorites in the heart of the Historic District.

The Olde Pink House’s executive chef, Vincent Burns, joined Morning Break to make one of their classic and most popular lunch dishes.

2022 Lunar New Year of the Tiger
Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday
Savannah Black Heritage Festival begins 33rd year Tuesday
