Moving past stigmas to discuss mental health

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The tragic death of Cheslie Kryst has brought conversations about mental health back to the forefront.

Conversations about mental health, depression, and anxiety often don’t come up enough. And when they do, there’s sometimes stigmas around these problems.

One doctor said that all needs to change, as the mental health problem is worse now than ever before.

“There’s no question about it. The mental health problems have grown during the pandemic,” said Dr. Ravi Srivastava, a psychiatrist at Hilton Head Hospital.

It shouldn’t take the passing of the beloved Kryst to talk about these struggles, but he knows for many it has. The doctor, who runs the geriatric psych unit at Hilton Head Hospital, has a lot he wants people to know.

“If you are feeling something similar then we do need to seek out help and that’s the message from this,” Dr. Srivastava said.

Dr. Srivastava says this must be a group effort, as there are ways everyone can help. Like listening.

“We should be aware if somebody is asking for help through their words, which are bothersome, how to be open to listen to them and be available. That’s good enough,” Dr. Srivastava said.

He says while having these kinds of conversations, which he knows can be difficult, are an investment in the wellbeing of those around you.

“If somebody says anything that is bothersome, bothersome about feeling helpless, hopeless, worthless these kinds of things - are very dangerous words and you should always address them when you see them or hear them,” he said.

But what does addressing them look like? Dr. Srivastava says it means suggesting professional help and reaching out is always a good thing.

“These are medical illnesses, no different than having a hypertension or diabetes. It is a treatable illness, so accessing help for medical problem of depression decreases the stigma than thinking of it as a moral weakness or a weakness of character,” Dr. Srivastava said.

This is something we talked about a good bit, because he says it’s such a big part of the problem.

“Seeking help for depression and feeling down and emotionally distressed is not a bad thing it’s not a sign of weakness. Help is out there. These are very treatable illnesses,” he said.

He says we, as a general population, have gotten better at how we look at mental health, but knows we aren’t close to where we need to be.

