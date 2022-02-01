Road improvement projects planned ahead of Bryan County mega-site

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Motorists in Bryan County can expect changes along route US 280 near Interstate 16.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced four different points along US 280 that they plan to improve, so that interstate access is safer for the increased traffic they’re expecting. One county leader says that while these changes will help, they won’t fix everything.

“There’s a lot of concern about trucks and roundabouts and whether or not those trucks will get around those roundabouts safely,” District 1 Bryan County Commissioner Noah Covington said.

With trucks constantly using US 280 at I-16, this stretch of roadway is due for some upgrades.

Among the changes, GDOT plans to improve access points at I-16 and installing new signals to help trucks more safely navigate turns.

Roundabouts are also planned at Wilma Edwards and Church of God Roads. Places described in a recent community survey as a death trap.

“We’re anticipating a lot of traffic. We’re already seeing traffic backed up to the interstate at rush hour. We also have accidents along I-16, so you got to get moving sometime.”

The changes come amid rapid development across the county including the state purchase for a nearby mega-site.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’re prepared to work with GDOT to help with the new traffic patterns.

“Wherever we need to put more officers to help guide traffic safely, we’re going to do so. It’s always a double-edged sword when it comes to traffic, but I believe the partnership will broaden the horizon for when the mega-site does come,” Deputy Jennifer Fleming said.

So far, no word on when the project will be completed.

