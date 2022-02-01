Savannah celebrates art and culture during Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the month of February, we are celebrating Black History Month. One place in Savannah has been preserving African American history and culture long before black history month was an official celebration.

At the Beach Institute there is so much history, it was founded in 1865 as the first official school for African Americans in Savannah. Today, they are continuing to educate inside the building and teaching the next generation about African American history, culture and art.

In February, a special exhibit, the Savannah Doll Show will be on display all month long in honor of Black History Month. Aiysha Sinclair a local author and doll artists is sharing her collection with the community inside of the Beach Institute. She says each doll has their own story to tell and history to share.

“This is something that is a part of my ancestral lineage and it shows off women in my family, people from the Caribbean, people from Africa and right here in America as well,” said Aiysha Sinclair.

You can view the collection Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Beach Institute. On Sunday, February 6, they will be open for free admission from noon until 5 p.m. as a part of super museum Sunday in Savannah. The same day, Feb.6, there will also be a free workshop at the Beach Institute for people to make their own dolls.

Also, highlighting African American cultural art this month is a collaboration between Savannah State University and the Telfair Museum’s friends of African American art.

A special exhibit at Savannah State features about 30 local artists who created various mediums including painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. This is an annual partnership and something the first public historically black college in the state of Georgia is proud to host each year.

“It speaks of what is going on in the world right now, what is going on in our community, it speaks about our feelings, the individual artist and their expression, how they interpret the world, their community, their environment at a given time,” said Peggy Blood, a SSU Fine Arts Professor.

It is free to the public to go to the university’s Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery on Savannah State’s Campus to check out the exhibit. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9-5 throughout the month of February. There will be an opening reception on Wednesday at 6 p.m. but you can of course stop by any day of the week to see the art.

