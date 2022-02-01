Savannah Convention Center expansion on schedule and on budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On schedule and on budget. That’s the update on the progress of the Savannah Convention Center expansion from those closest to the project.

All told, the expansion will total $276 million, and is set to be completed next year.

Since the groundbreaking on the expansion last March, convention center leaders say they’ve secured 20 contracts for events to occupy that expanded space once its finished.

More than 200,000 man hours of work have gone into the project so far.

The north wall of the convention center has been removed to allow the expansion to eventually be connected to the existing building. In the mean time, a temporary wall and staircase have been added so events can still be hosted inside while the work continues outside.

The general manager for the Savannah Convention Center says bookings for their space haven’t stopped since they started up in June of 2020 after pausing for COVID precautions.

And the convention center is on track to host a record breaking number of events in 2022.

Sherrie Spinks, General Manager of the Savannah Convention Center said, “We’re having everything from sporting events, we had cheer leading this weekend, to we now have a Georgia association in here now. So it’s everything from national conventions, regional conventions, trade shows, sporting events, dance competitions, banquets...you name it, we’re hosting it.”

This current legislative session is an important one for local law makers, who are looking to secure the final $93 million in funding from the state to complete the Savannah Convention Center expansion.

