Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tax assistance available for some at Beaufort County libraries

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Library System is hosting the Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that offers free tax help to persons generally earning $57,000 annually or less, differently-abled persons, persons 60 and older, and limited English-speaking persons.

In collaboration with the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., free tax preparation is available through in-person sites, drop off options and a virtual program.

Tax preparation help begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will run through Thursday, April 14.

The schedule and locations are as follows:

  • Lobeco Library, 1862 Trask Parkway, LobecoSaturdays | 11am – 3pmFebruary 5 – April 9
  • St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. HelenaWednesdays | 12:30pm – 5:30pmFebruary 2 – April 13
  • Beaufort Library311 Scott Street, BeaufortMondays & Thursdays | 11am – 4pmOpen: February 7 – April 14Closed: February 21
  • Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way, BlufftonMondays | 11am – 4pmSaturdays are appointment only,call 251-616-0551 or emailblufftonvita@gmail.comSaturday, February 19 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, February 26 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, March 12 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, March 26 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, April 2 | 11am – 3pmOpen: February 7 – April 11Closed: February 21

Another location in the County that is hosting tax preparation can be found at:

  • Deep Well Project, 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head IslandTuesdays & Thursdays | 4pm – 6pmFebruary 1 – April 14

Visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org/taxes for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Tybee Island PD: Vulture still alive after being hit, stuck to grill of vehicle
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

One killed in fire on Ogeechee Road
Dr. Bertice Berry
Celebrating Black History: An interview with Dr. Bertice Berry
The Beach Institute is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit.
Savannah celebrates art and culture during Black History Month
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death