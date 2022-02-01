Tax assistance available for some at Beaufort County libraries

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Library System is hosting the Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that offers free tax help to persons generally earning $57,000 annually or less, differently-abled persons, persons 60 and older, and limited English-speaking persons.

In collaboration with the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., free tax preparation is available through in-person sites, drop off options and a virtual program.

Tax preparation help begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will run through Thursday, April 14.

The schedule and locations are as follows:

Lobeco Library, 1862 Trask Parkway, LobecoSaturdays | 11am – 3pmFebruary 5 – April 9

St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. HelenaWednesdays | 12:30pm – 5:30pmFebruary 2 – April 13

Beaufort Library311 Scott Street, BeaufortMondays & Thursdays | 11am – 4pmOpen: February 7 – April 14Closed: February 21

Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way, BlufftonMondays | 11am – 4pmSaturdays are appointment only,call 251-616-0551 or emailblufftonvita@gmail.comSaturday, February 19 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, February 26 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, March 12 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, March 26 | 11am – 3pmSaturday, April 2 | 11am – 3pmOpen: February 7 – April 11Closed: February 21

Another location in the County that is hosting tax preparation can be found at:

Deep Well Project, 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head IslandTuesdays & Thursdays | 4pm – 6pmFebruary 1 – April 14

Visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org/taxes for more information.

