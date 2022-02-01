Tax revenues at center of Statesboro package sales debate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro could be one step closer to package stores. The city council hashed through some of the rules that store owners will follow.

City council narrowly approved the first reading of the set of ordinances that will regulate liquor sales at package stores. But the biggest contention - and heated debate - was about what to do with the tax revenues it could create.

Voters approved the idea of package stores back in November. The council and city staff have been working on the rules since then. The city’s attorney went over things like operation hours and how close stores can be from each other or from things like churches, schools, or treatment centers. Council has previously talked about using at least part of the tax revenues for youth programs and social services.

“I feel we need to have a strong stance when it comes to helping serve the most vulnerable people in our community,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

But they butted heads on whether or not the exact percentage should be spelled out in the ordinance. Councilman Phil Boyum said it should not.

“We can talk about whether 501c3′s are a good place to put the money. We can talk about all of that when it’s appropriate-at budget time. Not when there’s 30 people in a room waiting for the rules on liquor stores,” Boyum said.

After heated debate over the process, the percentage stipulation stayed in the proposed plan by a vote of 3-2. Councilman John Riggs questioned whether a portion of the revenues could also be earmarked for the police deparment to handle an anticipated increase in crime and domestic cases.

They could bring this to a final vote at their meeting in two weeks.

