TUESDAY | Cold start, followed by a pleasant afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures ranging from near freezing northwest, to mid and upper 30s in Savannah and low to mid-40s along the beaches. Patchy frost is likely through the morning commute, away from the immediate coastline.

Under a few high clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. The forecast remains dry today. Temperatures cool back into the 50s after sunset, but a milder night is in the forecast overall. We wake up to temperatures averaging in the low to mid-40s Wednesday morning. A few coastal communities may remain near 50° early Wednesday.

Temperature soar to near 70° Wednesday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A warming trend continues through the rest of the work-week. Widespread 70s are expected Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Changes to our weather pattern, heading into the weekend...

An approaching cold front interacts with increasing moisture to produce scattered rain Friday. The greatest chance of rain is during the afternoon and evening; generally west of I-95. The same front stalls out in our area this weekend. A chance of - at least - spotty rain showers continues Saturday. The chance of rain increases Sunday as another front, and area of low pressure, develop. Sunday may be chilly and damp.

The forecast clears out early next work-week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.