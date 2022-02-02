Black History Month: Progress of Boles Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A park in Richmond Hill carries the name and legacy of a family with deep ties to the city.

You’ve probably passed by Boles Park on Harris Trail Road.

We’ve been following the progress of this park for years.

Sergeant Harry Lee Boles was one of two Richmond Hillians who died in the Vietnam War.

Sgt. Harry Lee Boles (Dr. Karen Boles-Grant)

This land is where he and his family lived so the living descendants are ready for its completion.

“I don’t see what we see here now,” said Dr. Karen Boles-Grant, who grew up on the land. “My mind’s eye goes back to what it looked like when I was a child.”

Family homes, big oak trees...plums that once grew where a pumping station now sits, all of the memories come back for Dr. Boles-Grant.

“This was our livelihood,” she said.

Her family lived in a different Richmond Hill than many of us know now.

Boles family home (Dr. Karen Boles-Grant)

“Very, very active in the Civil Rights Movement. Not just here in Richmond Hill, but they went to Savannah and marched for the lunch counters to be integrated,” said Dr. Boles-Grant.

For the Boles family, this is more than a park

“I remember life before integration and after integration,” said Dr. Boles-Grant. “Before integration and before Blacks in the South started getting equal pay for equal work people like us...you were blessed if you had a piece of land.”

Dr. Boles grandfather David Boles originally owned the property and founded multiple churches in Georgia.

David Boles (Dr. Karen Boles-Grant)

Her brother Sergeant Harry Lee Boles received the Purple Heart and Bronze Medal of Valor after dying in the Vietnam War.

“We do have roots that are deeply, deeply planted in this community,” she said.

Their land was purchased by the city more than 15 years ago and this is the most progress they’ve made yet.

“A promise was made and in my day, when I grew up here in Richmond Hill, your word was your bond. Promises made were promises kept,” said Dr. Boles-Grant.

The prayer garden is one of four phases completed. The family has even raised their own money to help get it done.

“This isn’t our land anymore. The ball is in their court.”

The City of Richmond Hill said they made a commitment to see this through.

“We want the Boles family to be proud of what’s there so we’re not just going to do something to be doing it. We’re going to spend the taxpayers money wisely, but we’re gonna get it done,” said Post 2 City Council Member Robbie Ward.

Boles Park Plan (WTOC)

The city is getting different bids on playground equipment. They expect equipment to cost between $30,000 to $50,000. Councilman Ward said they plan to use SPLOST to fund the remaining three phases — a playground, pavilion and walking trail.

They expect to have a vote and plan in 60 days. In the meantime, this multigenerational parcel of land will be here ready for the next phase.

“There are people here who want to see this promise brought to fruition,” said Dr. Boles-Grant.

