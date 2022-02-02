Effingham County leaders return to Atlanta for ‘Day at the Capitol’

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in two years, a delegation from Effingham County was able to head to Atlanta for their “Day at the Capitol.”

“I think people were really glad to get back to meeting with legislators face to face, representing the county and also getting together themselves,” said Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andy Cripps.

The team of roughly 90 from Effingham County spent two days in Atlanta.

“It was really a good experience,” said Effingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wesley Corbitt.

“Just a lot of good exchanging of information and ideas for our county and local community,” Corbitt continued.

Of course, with the pandemic still hanging over us, they had to make some adjustments.

“While we couldn’t be in the Capitol as a group, we were able to have a of events where the legislators came to us,” said Cripps.

Among those they were able to meet with, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, Ann Purcell with GDOT, and, “probably the highlight of Effingham County Day at the Capitol was Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp came and talked to the group,” Cripps said.

An opportunity Chairman Corbitt says is good for the whole county and what they hope to accomplish.

“I think it’s important when they can put the events and the faces together. So, when they hear legislation come across the board and how it impacts us.”

In fact, Corbitt says during their meeting with GDOT, among other things, they were able to give input on an important intersection along the new Effingham Parkway.

“Right now, it’s designed for stop signs, which would impede the traffic on a parkway where you’re trying to flow traffic north and south. We expressed the idea that we’d like to see a roundabout there. The state was very amenable, and we’ve come up with a partnership where I believe we’re going to make it happen.”

Hopefully taking some of the financial stress off the county.

So, as their day at the capitol came to a close, they say they’re walking away feeling confident the future of Effingham County will be on the minds of state officials.

“Just making those connections. I always feel like you do better business with friends than competitors,” said Corbitt.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.