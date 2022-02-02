Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Feed the Boro holding food drop this weekend

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Families in Bulloch County have the chance to pick up food at a monthly distribution this Saturday morning.

Organizers of the Feed the Boro food drops say they’re planning to distribute 1,000 boxes of food with produce, meat, canned goods and more. Paula Hall from Feed the Boro says the pandemic left plenty of people out of work at the start. While their hours are back up, so are the prices and bills all around them.

“People are trying to pay medical bills, their rent, all of the above. What’s left can go for food and it’s not always enough,” Hall said.

Each box can feed a family of four for four days. She says it’s not enough to last a month. But it helps those who’re struggling, whether they’ve been struggling for years or just a few months.

“The face of hunger doesn’t look the same. It can be a grandparent or an aunt. It can be a small child. It can be a single mom or single dad, it can be a two income family.”

This marks the 14th monthly drop they’ve done since the start of the pandemic and in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

That distribution happens here at Statesboro High Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m., but folks start lining up long before then.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Tank Training at Fort Stewart
Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death

Latest News

Wayne County schools return to in-person instruction
Wayne County schools return to in-person instruction
A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Effingham County leaders return to Atlanta for ‘Day at the Capitol’
Effingham County leaders return to Atlanta for ‘Day at the Capitol’
Parents provide feedback as process to close Port Wentworth Elementary begins
Parents provide feedback as process to close Port Wentworth Elementary begins
Toll booths being removed from Cross Island Parkway
Toll booths being removed from Cross Island Parkway