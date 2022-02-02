Feed the Boro holding food drop this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Families in Bulloch County have the chance to pick up food at a monthly distribution this Saturday morning.

Organizers of the Feed the Boro food drops say they’re planning to distribute 1,000 boxes of food with produce, meat, canned goods and more. Paula Hall from Feed the Boro says the pandemic left plenty of people out of work at the start. While their hours are back up, so are the prices and bills all around them.

“People are trying to pay medical bills, their rent, all of the above. What’s left can go for food and it’s not always enough,” Hall said.

Each box can feed a family of four for four days. She says it’s not enough to last a month. But it helps those who’re struggling, whether they’ve been struggling for years or just a few months.

“The face of hunger doesn’t look the same. It can be a grandparent or an aunt. It can be a small child. It can be a single mom or single dad, it can be a two income family.”

This marks the 14th monthly drop they’ve done since the start of the pandemic and in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

That distribution happens here at Statesboro High Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m., but folks start lining up long before then.

