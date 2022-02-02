Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.
Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.
Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.
Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.
Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
