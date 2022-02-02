Parents provide feedback as process to close Port Wentworth Elementary begins

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is preparing parents, students, and staff at Port Wentworth Elementary to move to new facilities next school year.

The school will be converted to serve other purposes for the district.

Starting next fall, students, teachers and staff that call Port Wentworth Elementary School home will be re-located to either Garden City Elementary, Otis J. Brock Elementary or Rice Creek School.

The phasing out of Port Wentworth Elementary is happening per the orders of the Georgia Department of Education.

One parent shared her concerns with board of education members this morning, saying she’s worried about the toll the transition will take on her kindergarten-aged son and others like him.

“We’ve been talking to him and trying to explain to him that his school is just old. Things happen with buildings that get a little older and stuff like that,” parent Telicia DeGeorge said.

That’s a reality DeGeorge says her son isn’t too happy about at the moment.

“There’s a lot of little ones out there like my son that’s not going to like the sound of, ok, now we’ve got to throw you into another new environment because of things that are happening that mommies and daddies don’t have any control over,” DeGeorge said.

District staff assured DeGeorge, and any other parents sharing her concerns, that the public school system will handle the transition to new schools with care.

“Making sure that we’re taking care of our instructional staff, our teachers, our administrators...even down to the custodians and the school nutrition staff as well. That entire unit will be handled with care,” SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said.

“Our number one goal is to make sure that it is a very smooth transition. A lot of the teachers will actually follow the students, they’ll have the opportunity,” SCCPSS Director of Professional Learning, Kaye Aikens said.

School district leaders have a meeting next week to start talking about the long-range plan for the building.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.