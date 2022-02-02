Sky Cams
Pre-K, kindergarten pre-registration open for Beaufort Co. schools

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Pre-registration for some of our areas youngest students is now open in the Lowcountry.

In Beaufort County the school district is asking parents of pre-k and kindergarten kids to start thinking about the school year that starts next fall.

“We would like everyone to register early so in the month of February we want you to call your home school in your attendance zone. All families need a birth certificate, shot record on the South Carolina shot record form and proof of residency,” said Ashley Hutchinson, Director of Readiness, BCSD.

It’s the pre registration process, and while your child won’t lose a spot in school if you miss it… the school district says it helps them know how to prepare for the year to come.

“We do ask that you pre-register just so that we can start to project numbers of kindergarten classrooms and pre-kindergarten spots that we’re going to need for the following school year.”

Pre-registration opened February 1 and will end February 28. Again, the regular registration period is closer to fall so this isn’t your last chance.

