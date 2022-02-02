Process begins to create Wayne County elections board

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 2022 is an election year, which has some county officials thinking about their voting process, and preparing for election cycles to come.

On Election Day, the recreation center in Wayne County becomes more than just somewhere to spend free time. It’s one of seven polling locations in the county where voters can cast their ballots. But this year, the county is working on forming its own election board to oversee sites just like this.

While it won’t impact the 2022 election, Wayne County Administrator Ed Jeffords says changes to the election process over the years have led to the need for more oversight.

“The dynamics of the election cycles with early voting, and with the demands of laws changing has brought about the need in Wayne County to form an election board,” Jeffords said.

Currently, elections and voting registration are handled by a registrar and elections supervisor. The new election board would consist of seven members. Three from the two major political parties, with one non-partisan, independent chairperson. These board members would be appointed by the county commission. This would be in addition to an election supervisor and staff employed by the county.

“The board will be responsible for the election process and oversight of the election process. Any changes or any discrepancies over there will be their responsibility to correct it.”

It’s a collaboration between Wayne County commissioners and the state legislature. Once the plans are made by the county commission, it must go to the state legislature for approval.

“This doesn’t happen overnight. We want to make sure it’s right. We want to make sure that everybody, is transparent, that everybody is on board with what we’re trying to do here.”

Jeffords says he hopes the bill will pass the legislature this spring, so the elections board can be up and running by January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.