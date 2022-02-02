Program to help residents, accounting students prepare taxes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax season is already here, and it can get overwhelming. A program in Statesboro can help low to moderate income taxpayers.

The program also gives accounting students some valuable experience.

Tax time can be stressful, even if you’re trying to file a simple return. But some Georgia Southern students and professors can offer some help.

It’s called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA. It’s designed for low to moderate income taxpayers to get a simple return done. Most of the accounting students who do the returns are in graduate school and all have had extra courses and gotten certified. For them, it’s a chance to tackle tax issues not always covered in a book.

“Students get to see some source documents that we sometimes don’t see in class. They use those documents to prepare the tax return and explain the results to the taxpayer as well,” said Gloria Stuart, part of the GSU accounting faculty.

And each return gets double checked by one of the accounting faculty members as well.

They’ll be here Monday mornings, Wednesday afternoons, and several Saturdays between now and April. For more information, please click here.

