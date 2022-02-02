Public hearings for Port Wentworth Elementary school closing

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Education has decided to close the Port Wentworth Elementary building. On Wednesday, you can learn more about what will happen during the final few months that the school is open.

Currently, there are about 600 students that attend class at Port Wentworth Elementary, but they will all be moved to different schools for the new school year in the fall because the building is closing.

To find out more details on what exactly the timeline of events is moving forward, the district will be hosting two public hearings. On Wednesday, there will be two session, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. They will both be held a the Whitney Administrative Complex- Building G at 2 Laura Avenue in Savannah.

The district’s deputy superintendent encourages all parents or community members to come and find out more about this process. “Make sure that you pay attention to that timeline and that communication plan,” said Vanessa Kaigler the SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent. “Ask questions, ask questions and ask more questions and we will get you the answers to those question and that is just to make sure that we are being transparent, they all know what we are doing and why we’re doing it.”

The district is working with families to relocate students from Port Wentworth Elementary School to other existing schools including Garden City Elementary, Otis J. Brock Elementary , and Rice Creek for the new school year in the fall.

On Wednesday, the school board will get more information about the closure but will not take any action. During their meeting next month, the board will vote to official approve the closure of Port Wentworth Elementary.

