Savannah State professor enters documentary in Slamdance Film Festival

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are still a few days left to see a local film at an international film festival, and also help support the local film makers who entered it.

“Iron Family’' is a documentary about a Jazmine Faries, who was born with Down Syndrome and became a playwright and puts on a show every summer in her hometown of Iron River, Michigan.

Savannah State literature professor Chad Faries, Jazmine’s big brother, produced the film, which was directed by Patrick Longstreth.

“Iron Family’' is presently in the Slamdance Film Festival - which is a virtual event this year. You can watch more than 100 movies online for a $10 registration fee and vote for your favorite by Sunday.

Voting for that Auduence Award ends today. Faries and Longstreth hope to add it to a growing list of successes “Iron Family’' has enjoyed so they can continue taking ther film forward to more and larger audiences after Slamdance.

The Slamdance Film Fesitval will continue through Sunday.

“Iron Family’' will be available for viewing throughout the festival -- but you have to watch a movie to place an Audience Award vote for it.

