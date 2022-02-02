Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SCAD offering free tours to showcase Savannah’s Black history

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can experience Super Museum Sunday in a new way! The Savannah College of Art and Design is offering a special tour highlighting some of Savannah’s rich African-American history.

This Sunday, SCAD will be offering free tours to the community. The bus tours will travel across time through Savannah, from the pr-Civil War era to Civil Rights and beyond. The buses will stop at many significant Black historical buildings and markers. All the stops showcase significant moments in Savannah’s Black history that SCAD has been privileged and honored to take part in.

Tours also include special performances by current performing arts students and American Idol winner Candice Glover and a screening in the SCAD MOA theater of the SCAD-produced documentary “A Thousand Miles and Counting.”

Tours will start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and each tour will last approximately two hours.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Tank Training at Fort Stewart
Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident

Latest News

New chief curator of the Telfair Museums already eyeing the future
New chief curator of the Telfair Museums already eyeing the future
Enmarket Arena
Community day this Saturday to celebrate the opening of the Enmarket Arena
First day of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival
Celebrating Black History: An interview with Dr. Bertice Berry
Celebrating Black History: An interview with Dr. Bertice Berry