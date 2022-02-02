SCAD offering free tours to showcase Savannah’s Black history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can experience Super Museum Sunday in a new way! The Savannah College of Art and Design is offering a special tour highlighting some of Savannah’s rich African-American history.

This Sunday, SCAD will be offering free tours to the community. The bus tours will travel across time through Savannah, from the pr-Civil War era to Civil Rights and beyond. The buses will stop at many significant Black historical buildings and markers. All the stops showcase significant moments in Savannah’s Black history that SCAD has been privileged and honored to take part in.

Tours also include special performances by current performing arts students and American Idol winner Candice Glover and a screening in the SCAD MOA theater of the SCAD-produced documentary “A Thousand Miles and Counting.”

Tours will start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and each tour will last approximately two hours.

