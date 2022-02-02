Toll booths being removed from Cross Island Parkway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’ve driven onto Hilton Head Island over the last few decades, chances are you’ve gone through the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza.

Over the last few months though, those booths have not been collecting any money. Since July of last year, drivers have come onto Hilton Head Island through empty toll booths, but behind the scenes SCDOT has been laying the groundwork to get rid of those booths all-together.

“That really kind of set the stage for the next phase of the project which is to do the construction work necessary to make it look like there was never a toll in the first place,” SCDOT Deputy Secretary Justin Powell said.

That’s the plan for the future of this parkway that has been a gateway to Hilton Head for decades.

“My husband and I actually walked across when they first opened it.”

Now though, it’s time to move forward with the state’s recently finalized plan.

“DOT has entered into a 12.7 million dollar contract, and it really will be broken up into two phases.”

First, he says this spring the toll plaza will be removed, and new lane markers will be painted. Then before 2022 is over, the road will be re-paved from the William Hilton split to the Broad Creek bridge.

Powell says most of the work will happen at nighttime, but some locals still have traffic concerns.

“For me it saves me a lot of time when I go off island so if there’s going to be construction then I’ll just have to go down 278 and fight all the lights and everything so it’s going to be a concern I think,” resident Andi Purple said.

She’s all for the project though and knows it will make a big difference.

“I know all of my visitors would appreciate not having to stop at the toll and pay cause my granddaughters have [been] digging in their purses for coins and coming up short,” Purple said.

That excitement level is common from the people I talked to.

“I think it’s going to speed things up without having the toll booth there, you’re not going to have the traffic bottlenecked trying to get through,” resident Linda Manhartsberger said.

She’s lived here since 2006 and is glad not to pay the fee anymore but will be happier when the plaza is gone.

“It’s nice now that it’s gone, you can just zip on through, but it is an eye sore right now I think so it will be nice when they get rid of it,” Manhartsberger said.

SCDOT said they plan to be very intentional about road closures, specifically around the RBC Heritage when they will leave the road open from April 8-20 just to make sure traffic can move smoothly.

