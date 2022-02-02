Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Rachel Harewood

Rachel Harewood(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s passionate about her job and tries to make learning as fun as possible for her students. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Rachel Harewood from Tattnall County.

Harewood was surprised with this week’s WTOC Top Teacher award at Collins Elementary School, but maybe not as surprised as her husband will be tonight after he made an off handed comment while watching last week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

“I was at home and my husband came out of the bedroom and said, they had a teacher from Glennville, when you going to be on there?” Harewood said. “I’m not even going to tell him. I’m just going to tell him to watch TV.”

Harewood teaches second grade and uses humor to help keep her kids engaged.

“She’s a nice teacher and she make us laugh,” Chance Purdiman said. “She asks us hard questions and if we don’t get it right, she helps us.”

Harewood has been teaching for 26 years and loves what she does.

“I love it, I told the kids earlier this week, is that every morning I am excited about coming to work,” Harewood said. “What I do is important. They depend on me, if there is one thing, they can rely on is that I’m going to be here.”

Harewood says for all her students she wants nothing but the best.

“I always tell them I’m giving them tools in their toolbelts. Can’t go out in life with just one screwdriver, that you need a whole bunch of tools. So, every day they come in here they are getting tools,” Harewood said.

