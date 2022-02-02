Wayne County schools return to in-person instruction

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County schools returned to full-time, in-person instruction on Monday. The entire district had been on a hybrid schedule since Jan. 20.

Wayne County administrators say after almost two weeks of hybrid learning, COVID cases had declined enough to be back face-to-face this week.

Reggie Burgess, director of technology and accountability for the school district, says like many school districts, the decision to move to hybrid learning was due to a staffing shortage caused by an increase in COVID cases.

These decisions are also guided by a tiered system based on the percentage of positive cases in the district. Burgess says now, positive cases in the school system are under two percent.

“States where the omicron variant first hit are really starting to level off and go back to their low numbers, so we see ourselves doing that also. We anticipate hopefully staying below two percent positive for the rest of the year,” Burgess said.

Masks are recommended, not required, in the school district.

Officials say they’ll continue to follow the tiered response plan for the rest of the semester, and make adjustments as necessary.

