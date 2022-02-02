Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Temperatures approach 70° this afternoon!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a bit warmer than yesterday morning, with temperatures ranging from near 40° in Hampton County, to mid-40s in Savannah and lower 50s south of the Altamaha River at 4 a.m.

You’ll still want to grab a jacket before you leave the house this morning.

Under a mix of sun and a few clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 60s in most areas between 1 and 3 p.m. A few neighborhoods will reach 70° today and the forecast remains dry.

This evening will be milder than the past several, but temperatures will still cool into the 50s, pretty quickly, after sunset. Keep a jacket around if you have outdoor evening plans. We begin Thursday with warmer-than-average temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures soar into the mid-70s Thursday afternoon, under some clouds. The warming trend continues Friday. A few spots will flirt with 80° mid-Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Wetter weather moves in Friday, lingers into the weekend...

The chance of rain increases from northwest, to southeast, Friday. The majority of the day should remain rain-free along our islands; down to Darien and Brunswick areas. The front lingers through the weekend. Spotty rain is possible during the day Saturday as cooler air starts filtering in and a more widespread rain may develop later Saturday and Sunday as a wave of low pressure passes nearby. We’ll continue to monitor the weekend forecast. A widespread cold rain remains possible Saturday evening, into Sunday.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

