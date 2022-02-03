Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

200 Club’s Valor Award honorees for 2022

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is there with financial and emotional support anytime there is a first responder death in 20 counties across South Georgia.

But every year, the organization also honors those everyday heroes for doing their job heroically, often under immense pressure with the 200 Club Valor Awards.

This year’s honorees’ actions will be celebrated on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Deadly crash on I-95 in Liberty County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis
Tank Training at Fort Stewart
Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

Latest News

Juliet Gordon Low Birthplace participating in Super Museum Sunday
Juliet Gordon Low Birthplace participating in Super Museum Sunday
At-home COVID tests, masks start arriving
At-home COVID tests, masks start arriving
Juliet Gordon Low Birthplace participating in Super Museum Sunday - Part 2
Juliet Gordon Low Birthplace participating in Super Museum Sunday - Part 2
200 Club’s Valor Award honorees for 2022
200 Club’s Valor Award honorees for 2022