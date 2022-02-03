Appling County edge rusher signs with Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked National Signing Day, the end of the recruitment period where high school athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to play college sports.

One of those athletes was Appling County’s Darris Smith, who will be heading to Athens to suit up for the defending National Champions- the Georgia Bulldogs.

24/7 Sports ranks Smith a 4-star and the number fourteen overall player in the state of Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher delayed joining the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class in the early signing period, so he could sign with his Appling County teammates Wednesday.

He said he’s a Georgia fan because of his mom, and watching them win the title less than a month before signing was special.

“That’s just what I grew up watching. That was the first football team, that’s like the first football game I watched,” Smith explained. “I was very happy to watch them win, and like, the defense- they played very good, and it was exciting, because I know I’m going to be on that side of the ball this year.”

The 2022 Georgia football signing class is ranked third nationally by 24/7 Sports, behind Texas A&M and Alabama. Smith is one of 12 from the Peach State to sign with the Dawgs.

“Darris Smith is a kid we’re excited about. We’ve loved. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s from a rural town down there, and he’s done a wonderful job every time he’s been up here of competing, working out. He’s got a lot of growth potential. He’s long. He runs well. Kids that are that size that run well tend to do well in our system,” said Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart. “He played like a receiver at times. He’s running track right now, and he’s one of the fastest track kids in that area, so we’re certainly excited about him. He’s got a lot of development to do.”

Smith was one of six Pirates to sign on NSD- all six are staying in-state to play football.

