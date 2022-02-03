At-home COVID tests, masks start arriving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cases began to rise toward the beginning of the omicron surge, the Biden administration promised millions of masks and at-home COVID tests for people across the country.

Those supplies are now starting to arrive for residents in Savannah.

The at-home COVID tests are already being shipped. Now, you can pick up a mask at pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, or Publix, but it is not made public which locations are receiving the masks.

Many of those locations received their first shipment of N95 masks and have started to hand them out to the public.

Some stores have the masks sitting out – others are keeping them behind the pharmacy desk so you will have to ask, and you can get your mask.

Each person can get a total of three N-95 masks for free.

“This is a sign that you should be using the tools that you are given, yes if you ordered the at home tests they are good tests, there are many different levels of tests, these are antigen tests, they are not perfect like the send out PCR but they are very good so if it is a difference between not getting a test and using your home tests, use your home test,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, with Pediatric Associates of Savannah.

You can still place your order for at-home COVID tests that are free through the federal government. All you must do is enter your address and 4 will be shipped right to your door.

Those tests are being shipped now and some have already arrived for people in the community.

