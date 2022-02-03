Beaufort Co. continuing project to keep pollutants out of major bodies of water

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Storm water and how to control it is always a talking point in the Lowcountry.

“This is the Evergreen Regional Capital Improvement Project.”

It’s a man made pond, and the first of six similar storm water projects Beaufort County has planned for this year. The goal - keep pollutants away from major bodies of water.

“The water for this project starts off on Highway 170 and through a series of pipes is directed into the first half of the pond. In that half of the pond things like trash, dirt and other types of debris will fall out of suspension,” said Katie Herrera, Beaufort County Stormwater Manager.

Meaning clean water gets through and the storm water is repurposed. Construction of this pond had the area looking much different than it does now though.

“We’re taking tons of cubic yards of sediment out and eventually our contractors shaped these beautiful side slopes, built the forebay area as well as the outfall structure and the pond is now what you see today.”

This project off Highway 170 is scheduled to be finished before the summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.