Bringing new life into historic Guyton cemetery

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fergerson Cemetery in Guyton may not be large, but it, and those laid to rest there, have a big story to tell.

A story that’s being kept alive thanks to a small group of people who volunteer to keep it clean and look deeper into its history.

“Fergerson Cemetery has been here, you can see from the headstones, since the 1800s.” said Guyton resident Pearl Powell Boynes.

Nearly 200 years of history all right in one place.

“All of our ancestors from Guyton are buried here,” Powell Boynes said.

Powell Boynes, Robert Hunter, and Lucy Powell not only have ancestors in this cemetery, but a lifetime of memories as well.

“This place is a part of my heritage, a part of my life,” said Powell.

Memories that bring them joy.

“That was a playdate for a lot of because, a lot of kids would come with their parents. So, we’d hoe a little bit, rake a little bit, then we’d play more. So, it used to be a fun day,” said Powell Boynes.

Memories that remind them of those they’ve lost, “I took him to the airport when he headed to Vietnam. One of the last to see him alive,” recalled Hunter.

Bringing them together on a plot of land, initially meant to keep them apart.

“When the land was deeded, that area was deeded as Guyton Cemetery, this area was deeded as the cemetery for colored people,” said Powell.

Upkeep and burials here were generally left to the families.

Families who often didn’t have extra time or money to spare.

“We have so many unmarked graves here,” Hunter says.

So, like they once did as children, Robert, Lucy and Pearl returned to Fergerson.

“I feel that we need to preserve it,” said Powell.

For starters, addressing those unmarked graves by building crosses of their own out of PVC.

“At least let everybody know that there is someone here, and they are due respect,” said Hunter.

But hopefully they won’t be unknown for long.

“I for several years have taken pictures for ‘FindAGrave’ where people want a picture for a relative’s headstone, and they live out of state,” said Joni Clarke.

Clarke first stumbled upon Fergerson hoping to quickly document the 50 graves she saw listed online, “well, we came out here and there were certainly more than 50 graves.”

In fact, so far, they’re up to 496.

And once Clarke started, she couldn’t stop.

“It just hit me differently than any other cemetery I’ve worked in.”

So, Clarke teamed up with Hunter, Powell and Powell Boynes to not only document the headstones, but tell the stories of the names they bare.

“It just gives you pride, I think, being able to know who you are, where you came from, who your people are,” said Powell Boynes.

It’s through their stories we find life in this old cemetery and reminder that gone doesn’t mean forgotten.

“There are a lot of people, and more so now, that care about Fergerson and the people buried here and it’s not just the cemetery down the street,” said Clarke.

Although they have made great progress Friends of Fergerson say they still have a long road ahead of them including finding unmarked graves and hopefully expanding the cemetery itself.

You can also donate by sending money to P.O. Box 203 Guyton, GA 31312. Make checks payable to Fergerson Cemetery.

