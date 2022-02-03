Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Celebrating National Women Physicians Day

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Women Physicians Day and to celebrate, WTOC brings us into one Lowcountry woman’s practice to talk about her journey in a typically male dominated field.

“There were only men in cardiology.”

While Dr. Ravina Balchandari, or Dr. B as she’s known around her office, was starting in the medical field, she wasn’t surrounded by many other women.

“We could just count on fingers.”

She’s been here in the Lowcountry since 2008, but her journey as one of the only women interventional cardiologists started in New York back in 1999.

“During my time when I started my practice in Long Island, the whole of five burrows and Long Island there was only three women.”

Dr. B says, not surprisingly, that gender gap came with professional challenge.

“To a certain extent, definitely I had to strive to get my words heard.”

Since then, she’s put in the work. Amassing so many degrees and certificates they take up two walls in her office. An office, entirely staffed by women.

“It shows the fact that women are not just limited to being housewives and homemakers. That you can be whatever you want to be as long as you have the determination,” said Andrea Green, Front Desk, Heart Associate Hilton Head.

Here, that determination means four procedures before 11 a.m. on Thursday, in a field where each one is intense and wisdom is key.

“It’s a life and death situation. You can lose a patient on the table absolutely, but that’s where the experience… I’ve been in this field now for 25 years so absolutely that experience makes a difference.”

Take it back a few decades before that experience though and she was nearly alone in her field. Now, she’s surrounded by a team of women determined to help people each and every day.

“Instead of breaking hearts we’re fixing them,” said Requel Jones, Medical Assistant, Heart Associate Hilton Head.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis
Deadly crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Tank Training at Fort Stewart
Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

Latest News

Hinesville City Council approves new park, fire station
Hinesville City Council approves new park, fire station
Growers relieved blueberries survive cold scare
Growers relieved blueberries survive cold scare
Beaufort Co. continuing project to keep pollutants out of major bodies of water
Beaufort Co. continuing project to keep pollutants out of major bodies of water
Celebrating National Women Physicians Day
Celebrating National Women Physicians Day