Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Celebrations begin for Navy’s new USS Savannah battleship

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night kicked off a week of events as the new battleship The USS Savannah and her crew prepare for service.

The Savannah Navy League Council of the United States hosted the Chairwoman’s Reception at the Chatham Club.

Commissioning a U.S. warship has been a tradition since 1775. The Chairwoman of the Commission Committee says its the most significant event in the life of the ship.

Here’s what Commander Kevin Ray of the USS Savannah said about Wednesday night’s celebration.

“The focus of this week is getting to know the namesake city, and letting our crew experience some of Savannah Georgia and the great hospitality of Brunswick by allowing us to pull in there.”

This is the sixth ship named the USS Savannah. It will be officially commissioned in Brunswick this weekend. After that, it will head to its home port of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Tank Training at Fort Stewart
Hearing loud noises near Ft. Stewart lately? Here’s why
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Celebrations begin for Navy’s new USS Savannah battleship
Celebrations begin for Navy’s new USS Savannah battleship
Wayne County schools return to in-person instruction
Wayne County schools return to in-person instruction