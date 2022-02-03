Celebrations begin for Navy’s new USS Savannah ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night kicked off a week of events as the new ship, the USS Savannah and her crew prepare for service.

The Savannah Navy League Council of the United States hosted the Chairwoman’s Reception at the Chatham Club.

Commissioning a U.S. warship has been a tradition since 1775. The Chairwoman of the Commission Committee says its the most significant event in the life of the ship.

Here’s what Commander Kevin Ray of the USS Savannah said about Wednesday night’s celebration.

“The focus of this week is getting to know the namesake city, and letting our crew experience some of Savannah Georgia and the great hospitality of Brunswick by allowing us to pull in there.”

This is the sixth ship named the USS Savannah. It will be officially commissioned in Brunswick this weekend. After that, it will head to its home port of San Diego.

