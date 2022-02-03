Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. Detention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over a year has passed since a man was found dead inside his Chatham County jail cell.

Now, his family is fighting back.

On September 6, 2020, jail officials found Lee Creely unresponsive in his cell.

The lawsuit alleges Creely was suffering from drug withdrawals, and was not given the correct amount of medication. On top of that, the lawsuit says officers lied about completing their rounds, leaving Creely to quote “die under horrific circumstances.”

A 31-page complaint was filed by the Claiborne Firm Wednesday. The Creely family says this is their way of holding the sheriff’s office accountable for Lee Michael Creely’s untimely death.

“I never thought I’d bury my son,” said Lee’s father Michael Creely.

“We wake up to this nightmare every single day. We want someone to be held accountable for him not being here,” said Jessica Hodges, mother to Lee’s kids.

The lawsuit claims medical staff gave Creely the drug withdrawal medication prescribed to him only once out of the four days he was supposed to get it, and then ignored him as he became sicker and sicker due to drug withdrawal.

“Lee’s death could have been and should have been prevented. Our investigation into Lee’s case shows that officer, after officer, after officer at the Chatham County Detention Center failed to make their rounds.”

Five deputies were fired after Creely’s death. One of them, Terence Jackson, is facing charges.

The lawsuit claims of the 24 security checks required during the two days leading up to Creely’s death, Jackson did none. However, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Jackson logged 10 times that he made his rounds, which involves checking on inmates.

“Our investigation also unveiled that at least one meal was delivered to Lee’s jail cell after he was already dead.

The family’s attorney, says a death at the jail was just a matter of time. According to him, 17 inmates have died in the Chatham County Jail over the last seven years.

We reached out to verify this and are still waiting to hear back.

“People will die. When you underfund a jail year after year after year. When you deny inmates medical care year after year people will die,” said William Claiborne, family attorney. “It’s been going on so long it has to stop now.”

The family’s lawyers say charges against the officer were dropped, we’re waiting for an update from the District Attorney’s Office.

WTOC reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for any updates on Creely’s cause of death. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office also denied a request for comment.

You can read the full complaint below:

