Hinesville Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at gas station

Anthony Jarod Jinks
Anthony Jarod Jinks(Hinesville Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is searching for 37-year-old Anthony Jarod Jinks.

He is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on West Oglethorpe Highway on Jan. 28.

According to police, Jinks is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen by the public.

Anyone with information as to his location is asked to call the Hinesville Police department at 912-368-8211, or the Liberty County 911 Center.

