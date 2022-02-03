Sky Cams
Inaugural schedule released for Tormenta FC women’s team

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The inaugural schedule has been released for a new women’s soccer league.

South Georgia Tormenta FC opens the historic USL W League schedule with a home matchup against SC United Bantams on Saturday, May 14.

Tormenta FC’s 2022 W League campaign features 12 fixtures with six home matches in Statesboro and six matches to be played on the road.

“The summer of 2022 will be a thrilling time for South Georgia Tormenta FC and for our dedicated supporters,” W League Head Coach Jim Robbins said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to finally kick off our inaugural W League season and play in a challenging Deep South Division against some quality opponents within the region.”

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

