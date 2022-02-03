Sky Cams
Liberty County distributes free trees for Arbor Day

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Arbor Day is set to be celebrated on February 18th in Georgia. To honor the day, Liberty County is giving residents a special way to participate.

Staff with Keep Liberty Beautiful are preparing to hand out more than 400 trees to plant around the county.

The Keep Liberty Beautiful office is rolling into February ready to help the community plant more trees. The program allows one free tree per family, and pre-registration is required.

Arbor Day’s focus is to increase the number of trees planted and promote learning about how important they are.

Dr. Karen Bell says this program helps do just that, while being beneficial to the community.

“There’s research that shows if you just look at a tree or look at something beautiful how it will help de-stress you and brighten your day. We want more people’s lives to be brightened,” said Dr. Karen Bell, director of Keep Liberty Beautiful.

A variety of trees are available including dogwoods and fig trees. Registration for the trees goes from now until Monday.

To register, please click here.

