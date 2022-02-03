Sky Cams
Man wanted in connection to brutal attack of 2 children

Torance Jones
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now, two Appling County children recover from injuries in a brutal attack.

The brother and sister suffered cuts, stab wounds and more. A search spanning several counties is underway for the suspect. 39-year-old Torance Jones is wanted for nine charges including home invasion, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and more.

The sheriff says an attack on two children has his investigators and others looking for this suspect to get him off the streets.

It happened last Thursday night in a neighborhood here on Hovis Road. The mother of the two victims didn’t want to be identified. She says she was at work when she found out her children had been choked, cut, even stabbed.

“They said he just literally walked in the back door picked up my son and did what he did to him. Then went to my daughter and did the exact same thing. He left this house thinking my kids were dead,” the mother said.

They managed to run to a nearby house for help. Both now recover from their injuries. She says Jones has a connection to an extended family member. Jones faces a long list of felony charges in the attack.

“Anybody that would assault an 11-year-old kid with a knife, or a 14-year-old, there’s nothing that person won’t do in the heat of the moment when they’re trying to evade the law,” said Sheriff Mark Melton.

The sheriff says Jones’ last address was in Glynn County. He says his investigators are working with several agencies there to find him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office or your local authorities.

