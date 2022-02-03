Sky Cams
‘Out of our ashes, He will give us beauty’: Douglas church erupts in flames

No one was injured in the fire.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Members of Douglas Christian Fellowship Church are feeling blessed after dozens of families with their children escaped a fire that erupted inside during a Wednesday night worship service.

No one was hurt but the church is a total loss.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A massive fire broke out at Douglas Christian Fellowship Church Wednesday night. We have crews in Douglas working to learn more in the aftermath of the fire.

Senior Pastor Heath Wingard said more than 30 members of the congregation were inside the church for a kid’s ministry. Around 7 p.m., they started to see and smell smoke during the service.

“I feel the initial shock of it last night was a little overwhelming but now that I had time to sit back and assess things, I just trust that God’s got a plan and that our best days are ahead of us not behind us,” Wingard said.

Andrea Thompson and Amy Medderis, two leaders within the church, helped get people out of the sanctuary as the fire spread.

Everyone got out safely — only to watch as the fire engulfed the church.

“We were heartbroken watching a place that we love just go up in ashes and you can’t do nothing about it,” Thompson said.

Wingard said he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“According to the word, out of our ashes, He will give us beauty. So I just believe that we’re going to build back stronger and better and that through this, you know we’re able to make a greater impact on our community,” Wingard said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wingard said service will still continue on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

