Savannah-Chatham Day at the state capitol

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Savannah-Chatham Day is back in Atlanta.

The day is a chance for local leaders to meet with state lawmakers to talk about legislation that’s important to the area, as well as share what Savannah and Chatham County has to offer the state.

Instead of meeting under this gold dome, Savannah City Council, along with city staff, met under the gold dome in Atlanta to meet with lobbyists and state elected leaders to highlight issues they believe are important for Savannah.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says hotel/motel tax is yet again top of mind for city leaders, some of them advocating to hike the rate up from six to eight percent.

They asked for this same thing last year and said they planned to use the extra funds on city projects, highlighting minority businesses and more. That tax would come from people staying in Savannah hotel and motel rooms.

Last year, legislators did not want to allow any tax increases that could affect the tourism industry rebounding from the pandemic.

One senior member of the local delegation says it looks the same this year.

“I don’t. We’ve pretty much got, the delegation has had some, they’ve heard from the hoteliers, and they do see it as something that needs to happen down the road. But as far as we can tell that issue’s probably going to be dead this year,” said Rep. Ron Stephens, Dist. 164.

Another issue Mayor Johnson says they’re continuing to push at the capitol is for legislation to allow local municipalities to be able to destroy confiscated guns.

Right now, state law requires police departments to hold an auction for any guns from criminal cases that aren’t able to be returned to their original owner.

