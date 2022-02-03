Signing day a success for local athletes & teams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Numerous student-athletes from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry put pen to paper Wednesday, signing National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

At Appling County High School, two players signed to play at Savannah State next season: wide receiver Taylen Crosby, and linebacker Dennis Mims.

19 of the 30 players that the Tigers signed are from the 912, 28 of them are from Georgia and 2 from Florida.

Crosby said staying in the area and playing with guys they know was a big factor.

“I like the campus. We had a tour and everything, watched the basketball game. I mean, it just felt like home to me.”

Interim Tigers Head Coach Russell DeMasi said recruiting the area continues to be a priority.

“We made a commitment to stay home and make sure we didn’t let anyone get out of our own back yard in the 912, and then really to scour the whole state and make sure the best players are coming to Savannah State ,and you know, won some big recruiting battles against some good programs in the state.”

Also signing at ACHS: Jarvis Mims and Malik Rogers are going to LaGrange College, Jamori Wright is going to Fort Valley State, and Darris Smith signed with Georgia.

Over at Benedictine, the Cadets had two players sign to play at Army West Point for Jeff Monken and the Black Knights: linebacker Holden Sapp and running back Kam Edge.

They said they are excited to tackle the next chapter as teammates.

“We’ve actually played together since we were nine years old. We played travel ball together and in middle school together, so it’s a blessed feeling getting to play with Kam in my next five years is a huge thing, because I’ll have somebody to lean on if I need somebody,” Sapp said.

Edge added that there are many similarities between BC and Army, making them feel at home.

“You got to see it to really understand what it’s all about. The brotherhood there is just like BC.. it’s an amazing place. All the coaches, they’re great people.”

Another BC player signed alongside his teammates: cornerback Jakobe Gadsen is heading to The Citadel in the fall to play football.

Signing day also coincides with National Women and Girls in Sports Day.

At Savannah Christian, three female student-athletes signed to continue their careers; two for volleyball and one for soccer.

“This moment is just going to be amazing and I’m going to feel like the weight is off my shoulders. I feel like the next chapter of my life is going to be exciting,” said Olivia Alvarez, who signed to play volleyball at Georgia College.

They each said it is a dream come true.

“I’m excited to see what I can contribute to the program. Hopefully, we can get a championship next year, and I’m just excited for it altogether,” added Faith Bullied, who signed to play soccer at North Georgia.

Hallie Rainwater signed with Limestone University to play volleyball.

“I think it’s more that I’m happy to be doing it. This is kind of it, kind of confirming what I’ve been dreaming about for this whole entire year.”

Their classmate, football stand-out George Futch III also signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne.

