THURSDAY | Mild, gloomy weather rules the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky - it’s a milder morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s. Sprinkles and spotty light rain showers dot the area early this morning. Fog and areas of sea fog are also possible through the morning commute.

Morning commute weather impacts remain minimal. The sky remains mostly cloudy through the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 70s today. Spotty rain showers remain possible through the afternoon and evening.

Sea fog may expand inland from the coastline this evening as temperatures remain in the very mild 60s.

Cold, wetter weather returns this weekend...

Friday features lots of clouds, more unseasonably mild temperatures and an approaching cold front. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler than today, depending on the timing of the front and rain associated with it. It appears that Savannah’s greatest chance of rain holds off until the afternoon and evening. Colder air filters in Friday evening, but the front responsible for the change lingers through the weekend.

Plan on a cold period of weather with another increase in the chance of cold rain later Saturday, into early Sunday as another area of low pressure develops along the cold front offshore. We’ll gradually clear and dry out early next work-week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

