Tour inside Savannah’s namesake ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re getting a sneak peek of the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Savannah.

The U.S.S. Savannah is set to be commissioned in a ceremony this weekend in Brunswick.

There’s a lot of excitement swirling around the commissioning of the U.S.S. Savannah. For some on the command staff, the opportunity to lead the Littoral Combat Ship bearing the name of the Hostess City carries personal significance.

“My daughter, she’s also named Savannah. So she’s also excited to see the ship when we get back home to San Diego,” said MDCS Ronmel Aleman, U.S.S. Savannah.

The primary role of the Savannah will be anti-submarine warfare.

One characteristic that set the Littoral Combat Ship apart from other ships is her maneuverability, made possible by high-powered water jets instead of traditional propellers and rudder.

“With this, with the water jets, we’re able to steer them and we can operate them all independently, together, and we can actually hover the ship in place...spin it in a complete circle in place. So that maneuverability alone sets the ship far apart from the others,” said Commanding Officer Kevin Ray.

The Savannah has a crew of 70. And while her home port will be San Diego, the Savannah can go wherever she’s needed.

“It really brings more to the fight in where we’re able to operate, the speed in which we can get there, and then also just phasing out the mine countermeasure ships and the PC’s, the coastal patrol ships. So we’re going to be able to take on those missions as well.”

After being commissioned on Saturday, the Savannah will then sail to her home port of San Diego. That trip will take about one month.

The commissioning of the ship comes with a week-long celebration, all leading up to the actual commissioning ceremony this Saturday.

WTOC will be there so you can watch it happen live on our Facebook page.

