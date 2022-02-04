2022 Freedom Walk this Saturday on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to honor National Freedom Day in the Lowcountry this weekend.

National Freedom Day is observed every February 1. It marks the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. That amendment outlawed slavery.

Saturday, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park will host its 2022 Freedom Walk. It’s being held alongside the 26th Annual Gullah Celebration.

You’ll get a chance to learn some local history and hear from guest speakers.

“It will start at Fort Howell which is the fort that was created to protect Mitchelville, which was the first self-governing town to protect formerly enslaved people in the United States, and we’ll walk down here to the park. And because this year’s theme for Black History Month is health and wellness, we’re going to have a health and wellness fair,” said Ahmad Ward, Executive Director, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

That wellness fair will feature vaccines, screenings and more. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m.

