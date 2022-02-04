Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

2022 Freedom Walk this Saturday on Hilton Head Island

Police in Georgia have arrested a couple accused of killing their 9-month-old child.
Police in Georgia have arrested a couple accused of killing their 9-month-old child.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to honor National Freedom Day in the Lowcountry this weekend.

National Freedom Day is observed every February 1. It marks the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. That amendment outlawed slavery.

Saturday, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park will host its 2022 Freedom Walk. It’s being held alongside the 26th Annual Gullah Celebration.

You’ll get a chance to learn some local history and hear from guest speakers.

“It will start at Fort Howell which is the fort that was created to protect Mitchelville, which was the first self-governing town to protect formerly enslaved people in the United States, and we’ll walk down here to the park. And because this year’s theme for Black History Month is health and wellness, we’re going to have a health and wellness fair,” said Ahmad Ward, Executive Director, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

That wellness fair will feature vaccines, screenings and more. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torance Jones
UPDATE: Man arrested after two Appling Co. kids brutally attacked
A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
We’re getting a sneak peek of the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Savannah.
Tour inside Savannah’s namesake ship
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

Latest News

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit
Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking
Liberty County locations participating in Super Museum Sunday
Liberty County locations participating in Super Museum Sunday
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday