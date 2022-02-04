Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Torance Jones
Man wanted in connection to brutal attack of 2 children
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Police video shows man shot by officer was on couch, had gun; Minnesota AG to join investigation
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs; US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 in January
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking