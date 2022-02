SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost 10 years and more than $160 million tax dollars after the project first went up for vote, Saturday is the day residents of Savannah and Chatham County have an opportunity to see the Enmarket Arena.

A few weeks ago, WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin did a walkthrough tour with the arena’s general manager.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.