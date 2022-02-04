Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A bill is set to be proposed this legislative session that would remove income tax from the pensions of retired military veterans in Georgia.

Yellow ribbons like the one outside the Schneider home are a sign of military support. Soon, veteran families like the Schneiders could get another sign of support from the Georgia legislature.

“This is when I went through basic training”

Paul Schneider served in the National Guard for 24 years.

“One tour after another just led on, and I stayed on until I retired.”

Now, retired and living with his wife, Melinda, in Midway, Paul says the potential legislation would be a welcome change.

“This is good news that it may actually happen this year.”

Representative Al Williams (D-Midway), who is also a veteran, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“Anybody who is a military retiree, if they’re drawing a military retirement check, there will be no taxes on their retirement income, no state taxes,” said Rep. Al Williams.

This is good news for veterans like Paul, especially now.

“Inflation is 7 percent. Our cost of living allowance isn’t even keeping up with inflation. Over the years, it hasn’t been keeping up with inflation.”

Rep. Williams says it would be a positive move for the state, which is home to around 700,000 veterans.

“We won’t have people leaving here just to retire in another state that doesn’t have income tax.”

The bill is set to be formally introduced next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torance Jones
UPDATE: Man arrested after two Appling Co. kids brutally attacked
A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
We’re getting a sneak peek of the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Savannah.
Tour inside Savannah’s namesake ship
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

Latest News

The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.
Official Black History Month proclamation delivered to Bryan County’s NAACP chapter
County seeks historical designation for old Evans Co. school
County seeks historical designation for old Evans Co. school
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking