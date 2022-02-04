Sky Cams
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.(WTOC-TV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bluffton, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka has won a defamation lawsuit she previously filed, awarding her millions of dollars.

Mayor Sulka filed a lawsuit in 2017 for defamatory statements. Her complaint was filed against C.C. “Skip” Hoagland and Domains New Media, LLC. At the time of all mentioned complaints, Hoagland was was working for Domains New Media, LLC.

You can read the complaint below:

On October 7, 2015, Sulka says Hoagland published a false email to Bill Evans and others that Sulka had used (city) employees to sell memberships in the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce.

On October 8, 2015, Hoagland reportedly published by email to Ami Franklin and others that Sulka had misappropriated and misused funds, engaged in unfair competitive practices, and committed IRS violations.

Emails and accusations from Hoagland continued through 2015 and into 2017.

A jury returned two verdicts on Thursday, one awarding Mayor Sulka $40 million and the other awarding her $10 million.

You can read the full verdict below:

