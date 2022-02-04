Sky Cams
Comedy show coming to Savannah that honors the late Robin Williams

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was almost seven years ago that the world lost Robin Williams.

But his unique and energetic comedy lives on and can be experienced again in Savannah next weekend.

The Savannah Comedy Revue is a small venue, about 150 seats inside the Bay Street Theater, but it is bringing a big, national show to town Saturday, Feb. 12.

In “Robin - the Ultimate Robin Williams Experience,’’ actor and impressionist Roger Kapler becomes the late comic genius in a one-man tribute that revives Williams’ comedy, characters and personality.

Kapler is a veteran of the Carol Burnett Show and network sitcoms. He basically transforms himself into Robin Williams on stage in a show that usually plays in larger markets and to larger audiences.

But Savannah Comedy Revue founder, Tom Paris, was able to arrange a one-night only performance in Savannah next Saturday night.

General admission tickets for “Robin- the Ultimate Robin Williams Experience’' are $20. They can be purchased here. VIP seats have already sold out.

