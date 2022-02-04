County seeks historical designation for old Evans Co. school

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the oldest buildings in Evans County could soon be listed as a national historic site.

The county’s arts and cultural authority is trying to get an old school added to the national registration of historic buildings.

A building in Claxton has stood for 100 years and served as a school for the city. Even though it’s been vacant for a decade now, officials hope the historic designation will help them find a new purpose for the school and bring the community together

“We feel like it deserves the recognition and designation to be placed on the national historic registry,” Arts and Cultural Authority of Evans County Chair, Adam Kennedy said.

After a century, this old school building could finally get its name in the history books. The Arts and Cultural Authority of Evans County has started the process to get it officially listed.

And many in town are no strangers to the inside of this school.

“Most anyone who grew up here, whether it was high school, middle school or elementary school, went to school in this building so it plays a big role for a lot of people,” Kennedy said.

While the outside may look the same as it did 100 years ago, the inside has been through a lot.

It was recently vandalized - twice.

A security system has been installed, but that isn’t the only upgrade county leaders say the building is due for.

“We want to put life back into the building,” Kennedy said.

Along with the historic designation, city leaders want to repurpose the building as a community gathering space including using it as a museum.

“There are various things that we can do and that can kind of be a hub of activity for the community,” Claxton Mayor Terry Branch said.

Which means that this building, while historic, will continue to serve the city of Claxton and the residents who live here.

“The fact that we’re going to be able to restore that and utilize it for the community and Evans County for many years to come, that means an awful lot.”

Some officials said Friday, that the process of getting that historic designation can be lengthy and isn’t necessarily guaranteed. As for those building upgrades, that work is set to be done by the end of this year.

