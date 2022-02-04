Sky Cams
Critz Tybee Run Fest returns to the island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Critz Tybee Run Fest is back for the first time since 2020 on Tybee Island and it all kicks off Friday evening with the Kiddie Run at 6:15 p.m.

This is one of the island’s most popular running events and it’s always highly attended.

Rachel Bowman, the chief development officer at the YMCA of Coastal Georgia joined Morning Break to tell us more about the event.

For more information, please click here.

